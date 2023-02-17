Alexa
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocks Taipei

Level 3 shock waves felt in Taipei, New Taipei from magnitude 3.1 quake

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/17 09:52
Map of magnitude 3.1 earthquake recorded in Greater Taipei area on Feb. 17. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted the Greater Taipei area at 9:08 a.m. on Friday morning (Feb. 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 14.1 km north of Taipei City Hall at a shallow focal depth of 4.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Taipei City and New Taipei City. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

