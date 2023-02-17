Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2 crew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in during a flight-training mission in Alabama, killing two crew members, the Tennessee National Guard said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general, said in a statement. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

The helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. and caught fire, Ross said. The Madison County sheriff’s office said there were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the helicopter crashed.

“We have no survivors,” sheriff’s Investigator Brent Patterson said.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed along Alabama Highway 53 in the unincorporated community of Harvest, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement. The highway along which the crash happened passes through commercial areas northwest of Huntsville that are bounded by subdivisions, forests and fields south of the state line with Tennessee.

Tammy Adams told WAAY that she was driving along Alabama 53 in Harvest when she saw the helicopter fall and explode on impact.

“We heard a very loud — like a car without a muffler, but we knew it was in the sky. Looking up in the air, we saw the helicopter, and BAM! We hear it hit. We saw it hit the ground, and it exploded,” Adams recalled.

I just hollered, ‘My Lord! My God!’ Because nobody could have survived that,” she said.

Micheal Mclein told WAFF that he was on his way to pick up his daughter from school when he heard the crash.

“As soon as it hits, you heard it, you seen the smoke,” Mclein told the station.

Local news outlets showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. “It’s a travesty because you know these guys go out here to put their lives on the line and fight for us and then you got this where they’re just flying and die like that? It’s not the way it should’ve went."

The sheriff’s office said in a statement cautioned residents that debris could be scattered across areas near the crash site, and asked residents to call authorities if they find any wreckage.

Harvest is just northwest of Huntsville, which is home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal. The once rural area has become increasingly suburban and is about 90 miles south of Nashville.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday. “Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer and support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the military.

“Governor Lee, Alabamians will continue to uplift in prayer the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The Guardsmen who lost their lives today will be remembered as heroes. The people of Alabama stand with our neighbors in Tennessee.”

Over the years, a handful of Black Hawk helicopters were in crashes during training exercises.

In 2022 in Utah, whiteout conditions caused a Black Hawk helicopter pilot during a training exercise to lose sight of where he was trying to land, causing a crash with another helicopter near a Utah ski resort. None of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby at the resort were injured.

In 2021, three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

And in 2020, two soldiers were killed and three were injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise off Southern California’s coast.

Chandler reported from Montgomery, Alabama, Baldor reported from Chicago and Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee.