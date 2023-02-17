Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Washington’s Birthday.

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for January, 10 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from January-February interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON - Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.;

WASHINGTON - Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for January, 8:30 a.m.