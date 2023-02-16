Silicon Motion Launches Third Generation PCIe Gen4 SSD Controller for Future TLC and QLC 3D NAND Flash

SM2268XT First Controller to Support Future 3,200 MT/S NAND IO Speed

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced the SM2268XT, its latest high-performance PCIe Gen4 SSD controller solution optimized for higher speed NAND transfer rates. The SM2268XT's superior performance and robust reliability allows customers to accelerate development of next-generation SSDs using current and future TLC and QLC 3D NAND flash with comprehensive data integrity and correction without compromising throughput and latency.

The SM2268XT features a dual-core ARM R8 CPU with four lanes of 16Gb/s PCIe data flow and supports four NAND channels with up to 3,200 MT/s per channel, enabling designers to take advantage of higher throughput next-generation high-speed TLC and QLC 3D NAND flash. Its multi-core design automatically balances the compute load to deliver industry-leading sequential read and write speeds of 7,400 MB/s & 6,500 MB/s, and random read & write speed of 1,200K IOPS. In addition, its advanced architecture enables lower power consumption and rigorous data protection, providing high performance and reliability in a cost-effective DRAM-less PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD solution.

The SM2268XT offers a new system bus architecture, Host Memory Buffer (HMB) function and Silicon Motion's state-of-the-art 8th generation NANDXtend® ECC technology with a performance-optimized 4KB LDPC engine and RAID to maximize error correction capability. The SM2268XT is designed for next generation, cost effective TLC and QLC 3D NAND flash to enable high-value SSDs for a broader range of laptop PCs from performance to mainstream to value.

"We are proud to introduce the SM2268XT for Client SSDs," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "We have been scaling our SSD controller design wins with leading PC OEMs, and this latest evolution of our PCIe Gen4 controllers demonstrates our commitment to developing products these customers want and need to support future higher speed NAND."

"We are excited about this high-performance PCIe Gen4 controller from Silicon Motion," said Atsushi Inoue, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation, "We believe that SM2268XT will upgrade the standard of high-performance SSDs to the next level together with our leading BiCS FLASH™ technology."

"PCIe Gen4 SSDs are experiencing explosive growth with shipments almost doubling in 2022 and will continue to be the mainstay storage solution in PCs for the next few years," says Greg Wong, President of Forward Insights. "Silicon Motion's latest SM2268XT DRAM-less controller enables cost-effective, high-performance storage in PCs supporting the most advanced 3D NAND technologies."

Silicon Motion is currently sampling SM2268XT to key customers. More information about this and the company's other PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers can be found at www.siliconmotion.com

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 x3010

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

E-mail: cchaney@siliconmotion.com

Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com