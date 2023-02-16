First Phosphate Initiates Drilling Program at Begin-Lamarche Phosphate Property in The Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada

Saguenay, Canada - Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2023 - First Phosphate Corp. ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's exploration drilling program at its Bégin-Lamarche phosphate property in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Québec, Canada.



Highlights:





4,000 metre diamond drilling program within high grade phosphate layers.

Testing assays of high grade surface phosphate coinciding with a well-defined magnetic structure.

The drilling program will consist of a total of 4,000 metres of drill holes to test the continuity of high grade phosphate-bearing nelsonites that were found on surface as described in the Company's press release dated January 24, 2023 and available at: https://firstphosphate.com/news "After obtaining results from field samples, geological reconnaissance, and a high resolution magnetic survey completed during the second half of 2022, we are excited to initiate drilling at our Bégin-Lamarche property," said First Phosphate President, Peter Kent. "High grade phosphate assays in nelsonites coupled with a well-defined magnetic structure offer the potential for discovery of a large scale phosphate mineralisation area."Phosphate-bearing rock layers in anorthosite are easily identified through magnetic surveying as the phosphate is associated with magnetite. The heli-borne magnetic survey completed in 2022 revealed a strong and continuous high magnetic structure that coincides with multiple grab samples that assayed over 10% P. The characteristic high-magnetic signature of the type of deposit identified at the Bégin-Lamarche will be drill tested.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the CSE policies) has reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Qualified PersonThe scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has and verified the data disclosed in this news release.First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of total land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

About First Phosphate Corp.