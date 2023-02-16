11 reasons to visit Cologne

Cologne has a fifth season: Carnival. The celebrations begin on November 11th of each year and ends on Ash Wednesday. The highlight is the street carn... Cologne has a fifth season: Carnival. The celebrations begin on November 11th of each year and ends on Ash Wednesday. The highlight is the street carnival which starts on Weiberfastnacht, aka "Women's Carnival," the Thursday preceding Shrove Tuesday. For five days, people celebrate exuberantly and public life comes to a near standstill. There's only one thing to do: Join in the celebration!