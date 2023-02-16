U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market size was valued at $13.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Wireless connectivity is referred to networking technology which is used for connection between two nodes or devices without the use of cable, cords, and wires. Wireless connectivity is a method that allows the consumers to avoid costly installation of cables within the premises for connectivity between devices and systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This study includes the analytical depiction of the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market forecast along with the current market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market.

? The U.S. wireless connectivity technology industry growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

? Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY PLAYERS

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Intel Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Texas Instruments Inc.

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Nexcom International

– Atmel Corporation

– MediaTek Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

– Services

o Integration

o Maintenance

o Automation

– Connectivity Technology

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Zigbee

o NFC

o Cellular

o Others ( Li-Fi, 5G)

BY Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive and Transportation

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Others

