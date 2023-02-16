India Greenhouse Horticulture Market Global Industry Overview by, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Segments and Forecasts Research 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global India Greenhouse Horticulture Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 190.84 Million in 2021 to US$ 271.25 Million by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global India Greenhouse Horticulture Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global India Greenhouse Horticulture Market.

Regional Analysis

By Covering Material segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Plastic

Glass

Polyethylene (PE) film

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Others

By Crop Type segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Fruits

Vegetables Root Crops Leafy Greens Fruits Crops

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

By Greenhouse Type segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Lean-to greenhouse

Detached greenhouse

Ridge and furrow greenhouses

By Technology segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Low cost

Medium Tech

High Tech

By Application segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Food products

Ornamental

Medicinal ingredients

Others

Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Tata Coffee Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co Ltd., Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd., Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd., Corteva Agriscience India Pvt Ltd., East West Seed India Pvt Ltd., Ebro India Pvt Ltd., EI Dupont India Pvt Ltd. and Cargill India Pvt Ltd. among others.

