Space Traffic Management Market 2022 Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Space Traffic Management Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.
The space traffic management market was valued at US$ 13,219.9 million in 2021 and is projected to offer a growth opportunity of over US$ 13,121.4 million during 2022-2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Factors Influencing the Market
Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Space Traffic Management Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.
However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Space Traffic Management Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Space Traffic Management Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Space Traffic Management Market.
Regional Analysis
By Component
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Cameras
- Others
- Solution
- Traffic Analytics
- Smart Surveillance
- Others
- Services
- Space Monitoring & Tracking Service
- Space Data Management Service
- Space Operation Service
- Space Warning Service
- Space Conflict Management Service
By Traffic Type
- Launch Vehicles
- Satellites
- Others
By Orbit Type
- Geostationary orbit (GEO)
- Low Earth orbit (LEO)
- Medium Earth orbit (MEO)
By Application
- Space Situational Awareness
- Space Weather
- Orbiting Space Objects
- Natural Space Debris
- Space Debris Remediation
- Low-Cost Active Debris Removal (LCADR)
- Space Debris Removal
- Space Debris Monitoring
- On-Orbit Servicing
- Tethered-Net Removal Technology
- Space Orbit Management
- Launch Vehicle Operations
- Others
By Industry
- Commercial
- Military
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Israel
- Jordan
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- UAE
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- South America
- North Africa
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Libya
- Morocco
- Rest of North Africa
Key Players Insights
Key players in space traffic management include competitors such as Airbus Group, BAE Systems plc, Boeing Company, Exolaunch, HyImpulse Technologies, Kayhan Space Corp, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Aerospace Corporation and Other Prominent Players.
