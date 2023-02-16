Space Traffic Management Market 2022 Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Space Traffic Management Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The space traffic management market was valued at US$ 13,219.9 million in 2021 and is projected to offer a growth opportunity of over US$ 13,121.4 million during 2022-2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Space Traffic Management Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Space Traffic Management Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Space Traffic Management Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Space Traffic Management Market.

Regional Analysis

By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Others

Solution Traffic Analytics Smart Surveillance Others

Services Space Monitoring & Tracking Service Space Data Management Service Space Operation Service Space Warning Service Space Conflict Management Service



By Traffic Type

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

By Orbit Type

Geostationary orbit (GEO)

Low Earth orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth orbit (MEO)

By Application

Space Situational Awareness Space Weather Orbiting Space Objects Natural Space Debris

Space Debris Remediation Low-Cost Active Debris Removal (LCADR) Space Debris Removal Space Debris Monitoring On-Orbit Servicing Tethered-Net Removal Technology

Space Orbit Management

Launch Vehicle Operations

Others

By Industry

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran Israel Jordan Iraq Kuwait Qatar UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America

North Africa Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco Rest of North Africa



Key Players Insights

Key players in space traffic management include competitors such as Airbus Group, BAE Systems plc, Boeing Company, Exolaunch, HyImpulse Technologies, Kayhan Space Corp, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Aerospace Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

