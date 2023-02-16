Brush Motor Market Overview by Segmentation, Share, Trends, Top Players and Forecast 2022 to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Brush Motor Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Brush Motor Market, analyzed by Astute Analytica, is forecasted to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 7,431 Million in 2021 to US$ 11,442.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Brush Motor Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Brush Motor Market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, ABB Limited, Nidec, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Allied Motion Inc., and AMETEK Inc., among others.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Brush Motor Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Stator

Rotor / Armature

Brushes

Commutator

By Type segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Permanent Magnet

Shunt – Wound

Series – Wound

Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)

By Power Output segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Less than 750W o/p

Between 750W and 75kW o/p

Between 75kW and 375kW o/p

Greater than 375kW o/p

By Industry segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace

Automation

Broadcast

HVAC

Material handling

Medical

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Robotics

Security

Transportation

Other

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region segment of the Global Brush Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



