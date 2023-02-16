Starlux Airlines stock soars over EVA Air

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines stock soared past its rival on Thursday (Feb. 16), enabling Chairman Chang Kuo-wei's (張國煒) net worth to rise by NT$15 billion (US$495,000,000) in one month

After it was founded in 2018, the airline soon faced major headwinds when the pandemic struck, but after three years of riding out the storm, the company is starting to see its patience pay off. StarLux Airlines recently announced that its revenue in January totaled NT$1.523 billion, setting a new high since its launch.

Since Monday, the company's stock value has started to take off. On Thursday, the airline's stock rose by 26%, reaching a maximum of NT$30 per share during trading that day, surpassing "Big Brother" EVA Air for the first time.

However, by the end of trading that day, Starlux stock dropped slightly to NT$29.25, but it was still well within striking range of EVA Air's NT$29.7 price per share.

Starlux's revenue in January this year was NT$1.523 billion, a monthly increase of 58% and a year-on-year increase of nearly 13 times, reported SET News. January coincided with the Lunar New Year holiday, which brought a wave of tourism and strong growth in the number of travelers, considerably boosting revenue.

In January's revenue report, passenger operations accounted for NT$1.4 billion, a monthly increase of 71%. Freight revenue was NT$86 million, 1.54 times the revenue from last year.

On Feb. 14 and 15, Starlux stock rose by more than 10% for two consecutive days, only to be exceeded by the 26% climb on Thursday. Over the last four trading days, the firm's stock price has risen by as high as 58.7%.

These market gains have enabled Chang's net worth to swell by more than NT$15 billion in one month.

As operating conditions continue to improve, Starlux announced that it will add a Taipei-Sendai route in April for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The airline on Feb. 11 announced that it will launch direct flights from Taipei to Los Angeles in April and offer direct service from Taipei to San Francisco by the end of the year.