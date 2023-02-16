Scoot to fly Pikachu plane to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore low-cost airline Scoot has resumed two-thirds of its flights to Taiwan, and plans to include its Pikachu-themed plane in its regular schedule, reports said Thursday (Feb. 16).

The company, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, was operating 43 flights a week in Taiwan as it was upbeat about the potential of the local travel market, CNA reported. The recent schedule includes daily flights to Singapore, Sapporo, and Narita in Japan, and Incheon in South Korea.

Compared to the period before the COVID-19 pandemic, between 60% and 70% of Scoot flights have been restored, and the occupancy rate on the route Singapore-Taipei-Tokyo has reached 90% of the pre-COVID level, the airline said.

The plane devoted to the Japanese Pokemon cartoon character Pikachu had been in operation on routes to Japan and South Korea since September, but on March 24, it would make its first appearance in Taiwan, landing at Taoyuan International Airport. Scoot said it planned to use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for regular services between Taipei and other destinations.

The Pokemon characters are not only featured on the outside of the jet, but also on inside amenities and on exclusive merchandise available to passengers, according to the airline, which said online booking for the special flight would start soon.