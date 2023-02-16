Chinese balloons reason to begin Japan-Taiwan intelligence sharing: Lawmaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The recent furor over alleged Chinese spy balloons is reason for Japan and Taiwan to share intelligence, a Japanese lawmaker said today (Feb. 16).

"We don't have those bilateral relations with Taiwan, so we don't cooperate on that, but Japan's government will have to consider what it does next," Japanese lawmaker and former defense minister Itsunori Onodera said in an interview with Reuters.

Onodera said he had visited Taiwan in January, and was briefed on threats posed by China. He said that despite not having bilateral relations with Taiwan, Taiwanese intelligence could be shared through the U.S.

Japan said on Feb. 14 that the last time it saw suspected Chinese spy balloons in its airspace was in 2021, representing the third such sighting ever over Japan. Japan decided not to intercept any of them, but Onodera says that it may follow in the U.S.’s footsteps and relax its rules of engagement.

"If an object were to sink to an altitude used by commercial aircraft or crash, even if the risk is only small, it still represents a danger to people," Onodera said.

Also on Feb. 14, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it would shoot down any suspected military object coming close to its shores from China.