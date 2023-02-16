In twist of events, Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng confirmed alive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Less than a day after the news of musical legend Liu Wen-cheng’s (劉文正) death shocked the Chinese-speaking world, his former agent reversed the story and said he is alive and well.

According to an earlier report, after rumors about Liu’s death surfaced, Liu’s long-time agent Hsia Shun-yu (夏順玉) confirmed on Wednesday (Feb. 15) that he had passed away due to a heart attack on Nov. 12, 2022. Public figures and fans alike immediately began mourning the former singer.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), Hsia changed his account, though he gave several contradictory explanations. CNA cited him as saying his original intention was to take advantage of rumors circulating in China and fake Liu’s death so Liu, who has kept a low profile since his retirement from singing, can live his life undisturbed.

Hsia added that even today, people are offering over NT$2 billion (US$66 million) for Liu to hold concert tours in China. “But he is not interested in making money. He quit show business at 29, why would he sing again at 70? He doesn’t want people to harass him.”

However, after discussing the strategy with Liu, the pair decided it was not a good idea to hurt people, which led to the story’s dramatic reversal. Hsia said though Liu did suffer a heart attack, he had recovered, and finds the public’s reaction to the news of his death “funny.”

Meanwhile, SETNews reported that Hsia was shocked to get a call from Liu after news of his death spread. “I was shocked, and when I heard that he did not die, I was glad. ”

TVBS gave a different account, citing Liu’s aunt Lily Lee Levin (李庚濟) as saying Liu was “unhappy” about how much attention the issue had attracted and did not plan to respond. Liu told Lee Levin that he had not been in touch with Hsia for years.