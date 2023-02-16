Taiwan adds 16,477 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 16,477 local COVID cases on Thursday (Feb. 16), with 270 imported cases and 61 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 20% from the same day last week, marking the 13th consecutive day of declining daily cases.

CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) also announced at Thursday's press briefing that such briefings will be changed to a weekly basis as opposed to twice a week.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,325 males and 9,145 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 3,117 cases, 2,059 in Taoyuan City, 1,987 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,910 in Taichung City, 1,440 in Taipei City, 1,421 in Tainan City, 794 in Changhua County, 476 in Hsinchu County, 427 in Pingtung, 387 in Hsinchu City, 384 in Yunlin County, 366 in Yilan County, 337 in Miaoli County, 303 in Keelung City, 269 in Nantou County, 249 in Chiayi County, 204 in Hualien County, 136 in Chiayi City, 113 in Taitung County, 49 in Kinmen County, 36 in Penghu County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 106 males and 164 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 61 deaths included 39 males and 22 females, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All of them were classified as severe cases and 58 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 35 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,878,848 cases, of which 9,825,892 were local and 52,902 were imported. So far, 17,319 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.