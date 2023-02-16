Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Post-COVID travel surge forces Taiwan to extend passport processing time to 10 days

Applicants will receive more time to set a date for handing in documents

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/16 14:18
Receiving a new passport will soon take 10 working days instead of six, BOCA said Thursday. 

Receiving a new passport will soon take 10 working days instead of six, BOCA said Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Applicants will have to wait 10 working days instead of six for their new passport due to a surge in post-COVID travel, the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) said Thursday (Feb. 16).

After Taiwan scrapped most COVID-related border restrictions in October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) department was overwhelmed by the demand for new passports, extending the delivery period from four to six days beginning early January.

While the waiting time will grow to 10 working days from Feb. 20, applicants will also have the opportunity to register online to make reservations for in-person appointments to hand in relevant documents 60 days in advance instead of the present 20 days, the Liberty Times reported. The daily capacity of the online system for BOCA will rise from 480 to 1,500 reservations.

Before the end of the travel restrictions, BOCA received 3,000 to 4,000 passport applications daily, but on Wednesday (Feb. 15), the total approached 10,000, said the service’s director general, Calvin Ho (何震寰). Even after the latest changes, emergency cases related to business or humanitarian affairs would receive special treatment if the necessary documents were submitted.

Ho called on first-time applicants to turn to household registration offices and on those needing to change their passport to ask for the assistance of a travel agency.
passport
passport application
Taiwan passport
Bureau of Consular Affairs
BOCA
MOFA
Calvin Ho

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan government's Turkey disaster relief fund receives over NT$682 million
Taiwan government's Turkey disaster relief fund receives over NT$682 million
2023/02/15 14:29
Taiwan to aid earthquake victims in Syria via NGOs
Taiwan to aid earthquake victims in Syria via NGOs
2023/02/09 17:21
Taiwan hosts European lawmakers from Switzerland and Finland in Taipei
Taiwan hosts European lawmakers from Switzerland and Finland in Taipei
2023/02/05 15:35
Taiwan premier, MOFA condemn Chinese spy balloon
Taiwan premier, MOFA condemn Chinese spy balloon
2023/02/04 17:46
Envoy to US to return to Taiwan for debriefing
Envoy to US to return to Taiwan for debriefing
2023/02/04 12:08