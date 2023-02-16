South Dakota Governor discusses Chinese influence at America First Policy Institute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. state of South Dakota recently drew international attention for advancing bills to curb Chinese influence and the state governor recently discussed the rationale at a forum hosted by a Virginia-based think tank, hoping to raise public awareness of the challenges.

There was a lot of anxiety and nerves among Americans after the news of the alleged self-steering "spy balloons" from China was unveiled to the public in early Feb. Concurrently, several U.S. states have begun imposing restrictions on accessing Chinese software or on agricultural land as well as property purchases by Chinese citizens for the sake of national security.

Among them is South Dakota, whose governor Kristi Noem shared her views on China and what her state has been doing to curb Chinese infiltration at a forum hosted by American First Policy Institute (AFPI) on Wednesday. The state issued an executive order that came into effect in late 2022, including banning state employees from using TikTok on government devices and from doing business with Chinese persons and entities, in addition to five countries also deemed not friendly to the U.S.

Speaking of the long-time influence of China, the state's first female governor, who ran a family ranch before dedicating herself to politics, highlighted that China is trying to control the food supply in the U.S. by building up or acquiring American chemical and fertilizer companies, along with exponential growth in the hoarding of farmland in the U.S. in the years from 2010 to 2020. Noem considered that a national security issue.

In a dialogue with AFPI Chair of the China Policy Initiative Steve Yates at this event, she said the public are very concerned about China flexing its muscles, its ongoing manipulation of currencies, and intellectual property infringements.

Yates said Americans are aware of the challenges from trade to human rights issues and want to know how their governments can respond to the challenges. He lauded South Dakota's efforts to address the challenges and serves as a role model for other states yet to act. Despite the rows, however, Yates hoped for a continued conversation as an alternative as opposed to confrontations when engaging with China.