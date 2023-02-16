Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Teacher creates 'Taiwan pedestrian hell' map

700 volunteers have uploaded 3,000 photos in two months

  394
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/16 12:50
Map of Taiwan rating sidewalks for pedestrians. (commusidewalk screenshot)

Map of Taiwan rating sidewalks for pedestrians. (commusidewalk screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a Facebook page that described Taiwan to be a "living hell for pedestrians," a high school teacher has coordinated with engineers and hundreds of volunteers to create a color-coded map that ranks the safety for pedestrians in specific roadways in cities and counties across the nation.

Since Han Chung-mei (韓中梅) launched the "commusidewalk" app in December, more than 700 volunteers have submitted 3,141 photos with 1,282 annotations, reported ETtoday. All counties and cities in Taiwan now have records, while only Penghu and Kinmen counties are yet to have entries.

After uploading the image and a description, volunteers must confirm whether the time and location are correct and then check the conditions of the road section. Criteria include whether there is space for pedestrians, protection for pedestrians, original width, occupancy situation, maximum dynamic risk, and purpose of use.

The introduction of the official website also mentions "We have designed a set of formulas based on the labeled items to calculate the sidewalk quality score." Red represents very poor, while green indicates conditions are good.

The chart page provides a bar chart that compares the quantity of data and quality of sidewalks in Taiwan's cities and counties. From the chart, it can be seen there are currently differences in the quality of sidewalks among counties, towns, urban areas, and villages.

Administrative districts that do not yet have data have not been included in the chart. Zooming into the map, it quickly becomes apparent that New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, and Kaohsiung City have more data.

Hsinchu County has a relatively higher number of red dots compared to other areas. There are also large clusters of red dots in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung, and Kaohsiung City.
pedestrian
pedestrian area
pedestrian crossing
pedestrian crossings
pedestrian zone
pedestrian hell
pedestrians
traffic chaos

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's roads 'not only a pedestrian hell, but a pedestrian cemetery': Legislator
Taiwan's roads 'not only a pedestrian hell, but a pedestrian cemetery': Legislator
2023/02/06 14:56
Taiwan truck driver recorded in viral video slapped with NT$2,000 fine
Taiwan truck driver recorded in viral video slapped with NT$2,000 fine
2023/01/31 17:38
Taiwan raises fines for drivers not yielding to pedestrians crossing street
Taiwan raises fines for drivers not yielding to pedestrians crossing street
2023/01/31 16:42
Taipei mayor addresses pedestrian safety on road in viral Reddit photo
Taipei mayor addresses pedestrian safety on road in viral Reddit photo
2023/01/15 16:27
Student fatally struck by gravel truck at crosswalk in northeast Taiwan
Student fatally struck by gravel truck at crosswalk in northeast Taiwan
2023/01/09 11:53