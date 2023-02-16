Sheppard's 16 help Belmont take down Evansville 95-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 16 points as Belmont beat Evansville 95-63 on Wednesday night.

Sheppard also had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bruins (19-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade Tyson, Drew Friberg and Keishawn Davidson added 14 points apiece.

The Purple Aces (5-23, 1-16) were led by Marvin Coleman, who posted 15 points, four assists and four steals. Gage Bobe added 14 points for Evansville. In addition, Preston Phillips had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Belmont took the lead with 19:47 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Sheppard led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 46-28 at the break. Belmont pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Evansville by 14 points in the final half, as Tyson led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Belmont is a matchup Sunday with Drake on the road. Evansville visits Murray State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.