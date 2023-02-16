Mariners OF Trammell out 6-7 weeks with broken hand

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell will have surgery on his broken right hand and is expected to need six to seven weeks to recover.

Trammell was injured when he was hit by a pitch during a workout before spring training started this week, team president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.

The Mariners open the regular season on March 30 at home against Cleveland.

The 25-year-old Trammell hit .196 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 102 at-bats last season. He made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2021 and batted .160 in 156 at-bats.

Trammell entered camp as a contender for a platoon spot in left field with Jarred Kelenic and Mariners newcomer AJ Pollock.

