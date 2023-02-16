Oakland defeats IUPUI 85-81

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Trey Townsend and Jalen Moore scored 23 points apiece as Oakland beat IUPUI 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Townsend also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 10-7 Horizon League). Moore was 6 of 10 and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. Rocket Watts recorded 14 points.

The Jaguars (4-24, 1-16) were led in scoring by DJ Jackson, who finished with 23 points and three steals. Jlynn Counter added 18 points and seven rebounds for IUPUI. Vincent Brady II also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Detroit Mercy next, Oakland on Friday at home and IUPUI on the road on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.