Hield helps Pacers rally from 24 down to beat Bulls 117-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 27 points, helping the Indiana Pacers rally from a 24-point deficit after the first quarter and defeat the Chicago Bulls 117-113 on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Haliburton banked in a 9-foot shot for a 113-112 lead in the final minute, Myles Turner sank two free throws and Hield closed it out with a pair of foul shots with 7.1 seconds remaining as the Pacers snapped a five-game skid.

Aaron Nesmith scored 21 points for Indiana, which had lost 16 of 18. Turner added 17, Haliburton 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 14.

Zach LaVine scored 35 points, including 12 in the opening quarter, as the Bulls led 39-15 entering the second. James White had 25 and Nikola Vucevic added 19 — but with just seven rebounds as his league-best streak of double-doubles ended at nine games as the Bulls dropped their fifth straight.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Had beaten the Pacers in four of five meetings. ... Had averaged just 93.5 points in the previous four losses.

Pacers: Eighth-year pro T.J. McConnell made his sixth start while replacing rookie Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt. McConnell had six assists, but just two points on free throws.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Boston Celtics on Feb. 23.

