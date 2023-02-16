Starlux launching Taipei-Los Angeles route in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines on Feb. 11 announced that it will launch direct flights from Taipei to Los Angeles in April with reservations available since Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Starting on April 26, StarLux Airlines plans to fly from Taipei to Los Angeles every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. These flights will be serviced by an Airbus A350-900XWB and trips are expected to increase to one per day by June.

The airline started selling tickets for the Los Angeles route on Valentine's Day. Because tickets went on sale simultaneously in Taiwan and the U.S., bookings started after noon Taipei Time.

According to the schedule provided by Starlux Airlines, the departure time for the inaugural Taipei-Los Angeles flight is 2:10 p.m. and the arrival time in the U.S. will be 11 a.m. Following that initial flight, subsequent flights will depart from Taipei at 11:40 p.m. and arrive in the U.S. at 8:30 p.m.

Among the beverages served on the flight include wine from Westone Winery, champagne from Bollinger, and tea from Kalon Tea, according to the firm's Facebook page. Delicacies served include Tainan-style glutinous rice cakes, Wagyu beef burgers with truffles on pineapple buns, and stewed beef noodles.

The return flight will take off from Los Angeles at 12:50 a.m. and return to Taiwan at 5:40 a.m. Taipei Time. In addition, the airline is expected to offer direct service from Taipei to San Francisco by the end of the year, as well as other destinations, such as cities in the eastern U.S. in the near future.