Shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted south Taiwan at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 42 km northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall, with a focal depth of 8.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered at 3 in Kaohsiung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Pingtung County and Tainan City.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Chiayi County and Yunlin County. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.