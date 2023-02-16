English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (42).
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (24), Jack Grealish (72), Erling Haaland (82).
Halftime: 1-1.
Bristol City: Robert Atkinson (36).
Wigan: Ashley Fletcher (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Preston: Troy Parrott (81).
Luton Town: Carlton Morris (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea: Matthew Sorinola (21), Callum Connolly (73).
Blackpool: Sonny Carey (70).
Halftime: 1-0.
Stoke: Phil Jagielka (13), Jacob Brown (73), Lewis Baker (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Sheffield United: Oliver McBurnie (5).
Middlesbrough: Chuba Akpom (25), Cameron Archer (48, 74).
Halftime: 1-1.
West Brom: Jayson Molumby (73).
Blackburn: Ben Brereton (89).
Halftime: 0-0.