SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|36
|25
|9
|2
|0
|52
|139
|94
|Birmingham
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|148
|120
|Huntsville
|38
|23
|13
|1
|1
|48
|135
|117
|Evansville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|133
|124
|Roanoke
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|47
|120
|94
|Knoxville
|38
|22
|13
|1
|2
|47
|147
|127
|Pensacola
|37
|20
|16
|1
|0
|41
|128
|121
|Fayetteville
|38
|16
|18
|4
|0
|36
|110
|121
|Quad City
|35
|14
|19
|1
|1
|30
|89
|108
|Macon
|33
|6
|25
|2
|0
|14
|88
|147
|Vermilion County
|30
|5
|23
|2
|0
|12
|62
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.