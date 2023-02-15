Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/15 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115
Tampa Bay 53 35 16 2 72 191 156
Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197
Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182
Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169
Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170
Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144
New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141
N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164
Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160
N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142
Winnipeg 54 34 19 1 69 174 140
Colorado 52 28 19 5 61 160 147
Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151
St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192
Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191
Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185
Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170
Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166
Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221
San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.