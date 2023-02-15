NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115 m-Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144 m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141 a-Tampa Bay 53 35 16 2 72 191 156 a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164 Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197 Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182 Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194 Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 c-Winnipeg 54 34 19 1 69 174 140 p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 p-Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170 Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 c-Colorado 52 28 19 5 61 160 147 Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192 Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221 San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207 Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.