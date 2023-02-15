NASCAR's Suárez signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Suárez has signed a second extension in six months with Trackhouse Racing, getting a multiyear deal done after landing a one-year contract last August.

The team announced Suárez's latest extension Wednesday as NASCAR kicked off Speedweeks with Daytona 500 media day and pole qualifying. The team declined to release details but will keep the 31-year-old Mexican behind the wheel for a third season and beyond for co-owners Justin Marks and Pitbull.

"Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” Marks said in a statement. “Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Suárez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, has one victory in 215 Cup starts. He won last year at Sonomo Raceway, becoming the first Mexican-born winner in NASCAR's top series.

He insisted in August, after signing the one-year extension, that he believed he would get a long-term deal done once the team had more financial clarity regarding the racing series' next media rights deal.

“Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” Suárez said. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

Trackhouse competed as a single-car team with Suárez in 2021. That summer, Trackhouse acquired Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets and cleared a path for expansion.

Trackhouse moved into its race shop in Concord, North Carolina, in 2022 and fielded cars for Suárez and Ross Chastain. They combined for three wins, 21 top-five finishes and 34 top-10s last year.

