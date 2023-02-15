Global Cocoa Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 15,616.2 Million By 2032 | Barry Callebaut, Cargill

The Cocoa Market was valued at USD 12,440. Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 15,616.2 Mn in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2023-2032).

The seed of the Theobroma cacao (cacao) tree is cocoa or cocoa bean. It is a tropical plant that originally came from the Americas’ equatorial regions. Cocoa is made from the cacao tree’s dried and fermented seeds. This cocoa liquor is used to make cocoa butter and cocoa powder. Cocoa liquor is the main ingredient in chocolate manufacturing. Cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder are all used in confections. They can also be used to flavor beverages, make toppings for different foods, and fillings in bakeries. As a flavoring agent and colorant, cocoa can be found in cosmetics, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals as well as the nutraceuticals and nutraceuticals industries. Because of its flavor and aroma, cocoa can also be used in the manufacture of toiletries.

Cocoa Market Top Segmentation:

The analysts who wrote the report classified global Cocoa by product, application, and region. All sectors have been studied in detail, emphasizing CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and various key factors. The Cocoa market regional rating will help players improve their base in the major regional markets. This suggests the opportunities for untapped growth in nearby markets and how capital can be used within the forecast period.

Global Cocoa Market by Key Players:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle

FUJI OIL

Mars

Hershey

Puratos

Olam

Cémoi

ECOM

Guan Chong

Mondelez

Touton

Global Cocoa Market By Type:

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder

Global Cocoa Market By Application:

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Geographic Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of various Cocoa Markets coming from regions and countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc. For the period 2023-2032, the report provides revenue and market analysis by country and revenue and volume analysis by region of the world in the next-generation Cocoa Market. It provides sales (consumption) and forecast analysis of various regional markets by application and type in terms of volume.

Cocoa Market Segment By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

