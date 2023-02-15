Turkey's representative to Taiwan thanks Taiwanese people for their goodwill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s search and rescue team concluded their mission in Turkey and were on their way home on Wednesday (Feb. 15), Turkey's representative to Taiwan Muhammed Berdibek thanked Taiwanese people for treating Turkish earthquake victims as if they were their compatriots.

Berdibek published a letter of thanks to Taiwanese people via CNA Wednesday. In the letter, he stated that he first wanted to express his sincere gratitude to the public in Taiwan for the love and care they had directed toward the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

Berdibek wrote that since the earthquake struck on February 6, Turkey has received assistance from countries all over the world, including the search and rescue teams that arrived quickly, one after another. They cooperated with each other in the disaster area regardless of nationalities, and tried their best to save as many lives as possible, the letter read.

Berdibek particularly recognized the contribution of Taiwan’s search and rescue team. He wrote that the team successfully rescued three survivors, which is of great significance. One of them was rescued after 198 hours, but another unfortunately died of serious injuries in the hospital.

He stated that since the first day after the earthquake happened, the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei has received numerous phone calls and over 8,000 emails from people all over Taiwan, who either expressed concern about the disaster or asked how to help with disaster relief.