Good news for Taiwanese Tourists: Integrated Resorts in Japan are Opening Soon!

After a three-year travel ban due to the spread of coronavirus, Japan’s borders were finally opened to tourists in October 2022, and many foreign tourists are now visiting Japan.

In November 2022, the number of foreign tourists in Japan was 4.5 times higher than in September of the same year. It is also quickly recovering, with 40% of tourists returning compared to the same month in 2019 prior to the corona epidemic.

To attract more tourists, Japan is now attempting to build an integrated resort (IR) that includes a casino. Integrated Resort Implementation Bill (IRIB) was enacted in December 2016 with the goal of reviving Japan’s depressed economy by attracting more tourists.

The spread of online casinos has increased interest in gambling in Japan, and IR is attracting a lot of attention both inside and outside of Japan.

Japan’s economic decline

A complex tourist attraction facility known as an “integrated resort” (IR) includes MICE facilities such as international conference halls and exhibition facilities, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, and movie theaters.

The main reason to make IR is to prevent Japan’s economic recession. As you might know, there are huge concerns about a decline in consumer demand in the domestic market due to the declining population in Japan.

In order to expand consumption demand, both are essential to increase tourism income from tourists visiting Japan and revitalize local communities.

What is the initial plan for IR in Japan?

There were originally 8 candidate cities around Japan rivaling each other to host the glamorous IR facility.

Hokkaido

Chiba

Tokyo

Yokohama

Osaka

Aichi

Nagasaki

Wakayama

Japan’s IR was once planned to be finished in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

However, due to schedule delays and the impact of the coronavirus’s spread, Japan was forced to abandon plans for the complete opening in 2020.

Osaka, one of the potential sites, wanted to open an IR at the same time as the 2025 World Expo. However, they were forced to abandon it once more due to the long-term impact of the coronavirus impact.

IR is scheduled to open in the late 2020s.

Initially, there were eight potential sites, but only Osaka and Nagasaki remain as the final two options because of local opposition and other factors.

Osaka mentioned that it changed its plans to open in the late 2020s when it withdrew its plans to open in 2025.

On the other hand, Nagasaki, Casino Austria which is a leading operator of the Nagasaki IR said it is expected to open “by 2027 at the earliest.”

The Japanese government said that a decision on IR candidate sites will be made in 2023. Therefore, as soon as the candidate site is decided, a more detailed schedule for completion will be announced.