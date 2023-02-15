Global Enteral Nutrition Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global enteral nutrition market will reach $19.75 billion by 2030, growing by 8.3% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition amid COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 86 tables and 88 figures, this 175-page report “Global Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Global Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC

Victus, Inc.

Based on Nutrient,

Protein Based Nutrition

– Standard Protein Diet

– High Protein Supplement

– Protein for Diabetic Patients

– Other Protein-based Nutitions

Carbohydrates Based Nutrition

Fat Based Nutrition

Vitamin Based Nutrition

Other Nutrition Types

Based on Application

– Critical Care

– Diabetes

– Neurology

– Oncology

– Other Applications

Based on Category

– Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

– Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula

Based on Product Form

– Liquid Enteral Nutrition

– Powder Enteral Nutrition

Based on End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Geriatric

Based on Distribution Channel

– Distribution by Hospitals

– Distribution by Retail Pharmacies

– Distribution by Online Pharmacies

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

