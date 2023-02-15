Vienna Opera Ball: What to see in Vienna

When the Vienna Opera Ball takes place, the State Opera is transformed into the most famous ballroom in the world, hosting over 5,000 guests. The even... When the Vienna Opera Ball takes place, the State Opera is transformed into the most famous ballroom in the world, hosting over 5,000 guests. The event is broadcast nationally and internationally on TV and reaches an audience of millions. But a visit is also worthwhile on other days. The opera opened in 1869 and still offers a diverse program of opera and ballet performances.