Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

The World Cup is usually the peak of any footballer's career. But a footballer's career is not necessarily a footballer's life.

"Family was always my first priority. It has been my whole life. I learned from my parents that this is the most important thing in the world," Almuth Schult tells DW.

The Olympics, Bundesliga and Champions League-winnning goalkeeper is true to her word and announced recently that she's expecting another child in August. Schult gave birth to twins in 2020 and got back to full match fitness in time to be part of the Germany squad at the COVID-delayed Euro 2021, eventually played last year.

Though she enjoyed taking the twins around England for the Euros with the Germany squad, Schult said that planning her family around tournaments, or other major events in the football calendar, has never been for her.

"You can have a break in your career, and I know the reason I'm doing this. I have two healthy and happy kids. That's the best thing and I'm fine with this," she said.

Football mothers must fight for rights

But Schult also acknowledged that her status in the game made life easier for her than it would be for those who haven't scaled the heights before.

"I played every major tournament in women's football….and I'm grateful for this. So it's maybe a little easier to miss a World Cup."

Though it's starting to become more common, Schult's situation is unusual.

"I was the first player in about 20 years in Germany who came back from pregnancy to play for the national team [a World Cup qualifier in 2022]. Usually the thinking was that when you were pregnant, your career was over, so they were not prepared for having children around," she said.

The same was often true at her club in Germany, Wolfsburg. There are currently no mothers playing in the Bundesliga and, as such, provision for them is poor to non-existent.

"For example, the first time I could take them to away games or to a training camp there was some kind of fight required. Afterwards, they were really surprised how well the kids behaved, that they didn't disturb anyone and had this positive impact.

"But there are always questions about who's paying for everything. There is much more cost when you bring two children and the person caring for them. These are the questions that have to be answered. And we are still in this process of getting those frameworks in place."

The 32-year-old found more support during a recent stint with Angel City FC, in the USA.

"They were really open minded. I could bring the kids everywhere when I wanted to,” she said. "Also my husband was really welcomed with open arms. That was a real good feeling. I think in Europe it's not that usual to have kids around, in the US it's much more usual."

Gunnarsdottir case important

Schult welcomes the publicity over the successful case of her former Wolfsburg teammate Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir against French side Lyon last month. It re-iterated that clubs must abide by FIFA rules that state that professional female football players are entitled to maternity leave at two-thirds pay for at least 14 weeks. In addition, clubs are not allowed to discriminate against or sack players because of their pregnancy, and must reinstate them after giving birth.

As important as those protections are, they are not a silver bullet. Female players are often on short-term contracts, making their financial and employment position precarious.

"It's hard when you're thinking about having a child. Maybe you find out in February that you're pregnant and you know your contract only runs for another four months until the summer. So you talk to the club and they say: 'let's talk again in April'. Then that comes and you have to tell them you're pregnant and can't play for some time. Then they won't renew and you're out, you've lost your job in one moment, at a bad time."

An example for others

Schult was determined from very early on to be a pioneer for women, and German women in particular, who want to have a child during their careers. She believes it's her duty to speak out and that football shouldn't be losing players because they are mothers. She points to former Germany teammates Celia Sasic and Fatmire ‘Lira' Alushi as examples of players who retired early and may not have needed or wanted to, had support structures been better.

Her international teammate Melanie Leupolz has recently returned to action at Chelsea after having a baby boy in late 2022. Schult is in touch with her and sees positive changes in how football treats motherhood. But there's a way to go until it's as normal for a footballer to be a mother as it is for a doctor, a cleaner, a lawyer or a shop assistant.

"We have to talk more about it. Not only the players, it's also up to the associations and the clubs, because they have to prepare. Players are curious about a lot of things; how it works with the club, what it looks like when the pregnancy is done, and what mothers need or pregnant athletes need."

Though she's happy taking time to be with her family, Schult plans to get back to football, to "play for another team and in another league." With Germany number 1 Merle Frohms taking her starting spot at Wolfsburg and Schult reluctant to play for any other German team, she's ruled out returning to the Bundesliga.

Come August, Schult's former teammates will be hoping to find joy in the knockout rounds of the World Cup. But she will be finding her own joy in something she feels is much more important.

