Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2022 Business Analysis, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Global Opportunity Analysis 2030

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Global Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market. The research report comprehends the present status of competitive market conditions, which helps firms to make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease.

The study of Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was undertaken by Astute Analytica, and the market is expected to witness a major rise in its revenue from US$ 1,081.6 Million in 2021 to US$ 2,967.2 Million by the end of 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 12.22% over the forecast period.

This report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.

Leading Players

The key players in the Asia Pacific CGM market are Medtronic Plc, Abbott Lab, DexCom Inc., Senseonics Holding Inc., and Johnson & Johnson among others.

The healthcare sector is one of the most lucrative globally. Higher-quality general healthcare, an increase in life expectancy, and increased interest in business since the pandemic’s start are projected to improve spending and industry growth in the years to come. As a result, the healthcare industry’s revenue in 2023 is predicted to be US$ 73.90 billion.

For instance, contactless and virtual services are now commonplace. A focus on equitable care, an increase in new healthcare investments, and changes in the labor force have all occurred in recent years. Thus, these factors will bring new opportunities and difficulties. New digital tools will influence how care is delivered, how money is paid for it, and how health data are kept in the future as the healthcare landscape changes. Innovation, consolidation, and optimization will all continue to be fueled by capital entering the market.

In recent years, the global health business has experienced exponential growth, with the US setting the pace. The rise of the aging population, also known as the older population increase in sociology, was blamed for industry expansion. Most patients or those who receive services from the global health industry today are women.

By 2031, the global healthcare market will be worth $675.37 billion. Additionally, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, national healthcare spending in the US reached US$ 4.3 trillion in 2021, or US$ 12,914 per person, and is projected to rise to US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028.

The Commonwealth Fund estimates that the US spent close to 16.8% of its GDP on healthcare in 2019. Switzerland spent 11.3% more than Germany, which came in second place with a spending of 11.7%.

Segmentation Overview

By Component segment of the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is sub-segmented into:

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Others

By Demographics segment of the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is sub-segmented into:

Child Population (<14 years)

Adult Population (>14 years)

By End user segment of the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is sub-segmented into:

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

By Country segment of the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is sub-segmented into:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

ASEAN Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

