Indoor Farming Market 2022 Industry Business Analysis, Share, Demand, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Development and Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Indoor Farming Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

The Indoor Farming Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 26.5 Billion in 2021 to US$ 62.0 Billion by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Indoor Farming Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Indoor Farming Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Indoor Farming Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Indoor Farming Market.

Regional Analysis

By Growing System segment of the Global Indoor Farming Market is sub-segmented into:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

By Crop Type segment of the Global Indoor Farming Market is sub-segmented into:

Common crops Lettuce Chard Cabbage Kale Tomatoes Spinach

Herbs Basil Mint Chives Parsley

Microgreens

By Technology segment of the Global Indoor Farming Market is sub-segmented into:

Controlled Environment Agriculture Dosing systems Sterilization Systems Chemical disinfection

Lighting Fluorescent grow lights LED lighting

Air control CO2 gassing Compressed CO2

The Internet of Things – IoT Sensors



By Region segment of the Global Indoor Farming Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



Key Players Insights

The key players operating in the market include are AeroFarms, Agricool, Argus Control Systems Limited, Bowery Farming​ Inc., BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Gotham Greens and Grow Pod Solutions among others.

