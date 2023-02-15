Hydrogen Market Size, Expected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth Over Forecast Period From 2022 to 2040

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 761.3 billion in 2040 from US$ 206.6 billion in 2022.

A brand-new “Global Hydrogen Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Hydrogen sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview

Global hydrogen market is segmented based on technology, application, delivery mode and region. The industry trends in the global hydrogen market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Hydrogen Market:

By Technology segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Thermal Process Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) Partial Oxidation (POX) Coal Gasification Biomass Gasification

Electrolytic Process SOEC SOFC PEM



By Application segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Heat Treatment

Transportation

Power Generation

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Fuel Cell Vehicles Fuel Cell Ships Fuel Cell Battery Mobile Power Generation

Others

By Delivery Mode segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

Captive

Merchant

By Region segment of the Global Hydrogen Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada



Europe The UK Germany France Norway The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa (MEA) Latin America



As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Hydrogen industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Hydrogen market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Air Liquide International S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Aquahydrex

Atawey

Claind

Cummins

Ergousp

Enapter AG

EvolOH, Inc.

Fuel Cell Energy

