Spa Market Size, by Top Key player, with Production, Price, Revenue, Region and Forecast 2022 to 2030

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Spa market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 185.5 Bn in 2030 from US$ 95 Bn in 2021.

A brand-new “Global Spa Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Spa sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview

Spa Market Segments

Based on market type, the segment is bifurcated into new spas and renovation or replacement, as per the study of the report renovation spas accounted to hold the highest market in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance over the forecast period. Spa renovation is a very crucial decision for any spa center. A renovation will cost a lot of money, take up a lot of your time, and probably force you to close the business for some time. It is often seen that Old hotels and fitness centers are renovating or restoring their infrastructure to meet the growing demand of their clients.

The segmentation of global spa market is divided into four segments:

By Type

Ayurvedic Spa

Bootcamp Spa

Day Spa

Destination Spa

Medical Spa

Mineral Spring Spa

Mobile Spa

Thalassotherapy Spa

Others

By Application

Hotel/ Hospitality

Gym/ Fitness and Spas

Household

Other

By Market Type

New

Renovation/Replacement

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Spa industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Spa market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Planet Beach,

Hot Springs Resort & Spa,

Bannatyne Spa,

Marriott International,

Massage Envy,

Rancho La Puerta,

