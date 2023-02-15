Global Data Center Power Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

The document highlights several factors of the Global Data Center Power Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Global data center power market will reach $42,416.6 million by 2032, growing by 7.8% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing construction of new data centers, the unprecedented rise in power consumption, and a high demand for highly efficient data center power solutions.

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify data center power market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Black Box Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schleifenbauer

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Based on Component

Solutions

o Power Monitoring

o Power Distribution

o Power Backup

o Cabling Infrastructure

Software

Services

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

Based on Infrastructure

UPS Systems

o 500 kVA or below

o 500-1000 kVA

o 1000 kVA or above

Generators

o <1.5 MW

o 1.5-3 MW

o >3 MW

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Other Infrastructure

By Data Center Type

Modular Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Edge Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Micro Mobile Data Center

By Data Center Tier

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Energy

Other Industry Verticals

By Data Center Size

Small and Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Infrastructure and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

