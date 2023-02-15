Sunny and stable weather in store for Taiwan this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sunny, stable weather will start from Friday (Feb. 17) and continue through Sunday after the strength of the continental cold air mass starts to wane on Thursday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Wednesday.

Wu said that the weather will improve on Thursday, with mostly clear skies along the west coast of Taiwan and occasional short local rains along the east coast, CNA reported.

As the air mass continues to affect the country on Thursday, it will still be cold in northern Taiwan, with the lowest temperature in flatland areas being around eight degrees Celsius, the meteorologist said. People in central and southern Taiwan should watch out for low temperatures in the morning and at night, he added.

The cold air mass will gradually weaken from Friday during the day through Sunday, Wu continued. During the period, temperatures will gradually rise and skies will be clear and sunny across the country, with occasional short local rains expected along the east coast during the weekend, he added.

Another cold air mass will affect the country from Sunday night through Tuesday, CNA quoted the meteorologist as saying.



(Facebook, CWB image)