BMW passengers miraculously survive crash on north Taiwan highway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After becoming involved in a multiple-vehicle pileup, the occupants of a BMW were trapped inside after it became crushed beyond recognition, but miraculously managed to emerge without any serious injuries.

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 15), a four-vehicle accident occurred at the 99.9-kilometer mark on the southbound section of National Freeway 3, close to the Hsinchu System Interchange, reported UDN. Of the vehicles involved was a black BMW that became tightly sandwiched between a cargo truck and a concrete barrier.



EMT tries to reach victim. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau photo)

Police suspect that the accident occurred after two passenger cars and two large trucks collided after they failed to maintain a safe distance from each other. Among the vehicles involved was a black BMW, which was struck by a cargo truck from the side and pinned the car under its chassis and against the concrete median.

Because the space under the cargo truck was only one meter high, the upper half of the BMW was crushed, and the roof was flattened.



Driver climbs out of car. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau photo

Witnesses at the scene had difficulty to discerning the model of the car and determining whether the occupants were still alive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were greatly concerned for the safety of the occupants.

Calls for help could be heard from inside the car. Fortunately, the driver and passenger were able to survive because they had managed to take shelter in the footwells of the vehicle.



Firefighters pull passenger from wreckage. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau photo)

The male driver suffered minor head injuries and lacerations, but he was still able to climb out once firefighters created an opening for him with a hydraulic rescue tool. Next, with the help of firefighters, the female passenger also emerged from the crushed car without any significant injuries.

Three people injured from the accident were sent to Hsinchu MacKay Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. However, the exact cause of the accident has yet to be determined and is being investigated by the National Highway Police Bureau.



Firefighters pull passenger further out from car. (Hsinchu County Police Bureau photo)