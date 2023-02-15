Taiwanese Gogoro scooters, swapping stations arrive in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An initial batch of electric scooters and charging stations from Taiwanese company Gogoro have arrived in the Philippines as part of a pilot project first announced at the end of last year.

According to The Manila Times on Tuesday (Feb. 14), an initial 100 Smartscooters, 400 smart batteries, and seven battery swapping stations (GoStations) have arrived in the Philippines.

Gogoro announced a strategic partnership with Globe’s 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation at the end of November. Through the pilot, Gogoro will introduce its Smartscooters and battery swapping infrastructure in Manila in order to provide an alternative to gas-powered vehicles for the last-mile delivery sector in the Philippines.

“We are excited about this pilot rollout as it will not only address the need for more sustainable transportation options but also contribute to the overall goal of creating a greener future for Metro Manila and the entire country,” The Manila Times cited 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat as saying.

917Ventures said if the pilot succeeds it will pave the way for a new sustainable business model in other Philippine cities, adding that relevant details would be disclosed in due course, per The Manila Times.

Gogoro has over 520,000 riders in Taiwan who can swap for new batteries at around 2,491 GoStations around the entire country. The company’s infrastructure (Gogogo Network) in Taiwan handles more than 370,000 daily battery swaps, with more than 360 million swaps to date.