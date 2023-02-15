Taiwan loses musical lengend, Liu Wen-cheng

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans of Liu Wen-cheng (劉文正) were in shock when news of his passing eventually made its way back to Taiwan.

An inter-generational superstar, Liu was undoubtedly the most popular male singer in Taiwan throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He was known for his good looks and a signature personal style that included a hat often worn at a rakish angle and a scarf thrown over one shoulder.

Reports of his death were initially dismissed as rumors. The late singer had been reclusive in his later years, though reportedly still fit and in fine shape through regular swimming and hiking, according to his long-time agent. Later, it was confirmed that Liu passed away due to a heart attack on November 12, 2022, one day before what would have been his 70th birthday, according to BCC report.

In the 70’s, Taiwanese singers such as Liu and Teresa Deng (鄧麗君) dominated Asian markets for popular music sung in Mandarin. This meant that Liu’s popularity extended as far away as Singapore, Hong Kong, the U.S., and Canada. Liu’s immense popularity in multiple markets would lead him to command unheard-of show fees at the time.

Aside from his lucrative performances and record royalty payments, Liu also won over many women who swooned over his soft features and his gentlemanly appearance, becoming the dream lover of many teens and young mothers alike, though he would choose to remain single for the rest of his life.

Born in Taipei, Liu was the youngest child in a well-to-do family which worked in the import and export business. He planned to follow his brother and two sisters who emigrated to the U.S. He had even planned to attend college in the U.S. but a chance appearance at a singing competition hosted by TaiwanTelevision (TTV) led him to take fifth place, which resulted in a recording contract at 17.

Like many of his peers, his career was interrupted by military service and upon release from duty, he launched his debut album in 1975 titled "Nuoyan" 諾言 (The Promise) which ignited his career.

Liu's path to super-stardom had begun and in rapid succession, he was awarded "Best Male Singer" at the Golden Bell Awards three times: 1980, 1982, and 1983. Cumulatively, he would release nearly 40 albums and act in over a dozen local movies. An excessive workload eventually led him to announce his retirement at the age of 30.

He quit show business once and for all in 1984, first dabbling in production and artist management with the Fei Ying (飛鷹) production company. Liu eventually closed the company in 1991 when he chose to settle in the U.S.

He took the money he made from singing and acting and invested much of it in real estate, owning more than 100 properties in areas popular with Chinese communities in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Singapore, and Malaysia. His net worth was estimated to be upwards of US$100 million (NT$30 billion).

Liu’s interest in real estate is partially inspired by his distaste for hotels, as he expressed a desire to stay in small apartments he owned in major cities around the world. The fortune he amassed from real estate investments precluded any need for a reunion or comeback tour, as he was reported to turn away lucrative offers to perform again.

Liu’s life is notable in that he remained single and unmarried. He explained this as being comfortable with himself and naturally unassuming in his private life. The fact that it would take 4 months for Liu’s fans to learn of his passing speaks volumes about the personal, private nature of this singer from a bygone era that many will never forget.