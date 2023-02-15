Bouquet stuffed with 99 NT$100 notes discarded on New Taipei street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A couple on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) handed over to police a bouquet containing 99 NT$100 bills that they had spotted on a street in New Taipei City.

At 9 p.m. that evening, a man and woman were walking out the exit of Linkou Elementary School metro station in New Taipei City's Linkou District when they noticed a bouquet of "flowers" made of 99 NT$100 notes each wrapped around a piece of chocolate and topped with a Hello Kitty doll lying on the side of the road, reported UDN. They hurriedly took the bouquet to the Linkou Police Station to help anyone who may have misplaced the gift.

Police officers then took pictures of the item with their mobile phones and uploaded them to the Facebook group Linkou Family (林口大家庭). The post stated that the gift had been found near Linkou Elementary School and asked the owner of the item to please contact the police station at 02-2601-1630.



Couple hands over bouquet to police. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

At about 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a 20-year-old male with a forlorn expression entered the police station and claimed to be the owner of the bouquet. After expressing his intention to retrieve the object, the owner only answered the minimum required questions and did not further elaborate on the circumstances of the gift's loss.

After confirming that the content of the lost property and its location were correct, the police returned the bouquet to him. The man reportedly softly said "thank you" and left the station.



(Facebook, Linkou Family photo)

Netizens suspected that the intended recipient of the lavish gift had rejected his advances:

"A story that is sadder than sad."

"It seems there was another sad person today."

"The marriage proposal was rejected in the end."