Japan visitors rise to near 1.5 mln in Jan as tourism recovers

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Visitors to Japan climbed to nearly 1.5 million in January, the national tourism agency said on Wednesday, showing an accelerating recovery in tourism after the government scrapped COVID-19 curbs in October.

The number of foreign visitors for both business and leisure rose to 1,497,300 last month from 1,370,000 in December, the Japan National Tourism Organization said in a release. More than a third of the arrivals were from South Korea.

Arrivals were down 44% from January 2019, before the pandemic hit.