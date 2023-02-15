Taiwan's Tommy Chen takes 4th in Yukon Arctic Ultra

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ultramarathon runner Tommy Chen (陳彥博) on Wednesday (Feb. 15) took fourth place in the Yukon Arctic Ultra.

After experiencing hypothermia, darkness, and loneliness, Chen, at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday Taipei Time finished the race in 10 days, 5 hours, and 59 minutes, earning him a fourth-place finish overall, according to GPS tracking. The self-supported race started on Feb. 4 in Whitehorse in the Canadian territory of Yukon and covered 700 kilometer Yukon Quest Trail on the way to the finish line at Dawson City.



(Tommy Chen photo)

The evening before Chen finished, the race staff accidentally pulled out a course marker, causing him to wander toward a glacier. However, with the guidance of the organizers, Chen was able to find his way back and returned to the course successfully.

In the Instagram video, Chen can be seen staggering from fatigue as he reaches the finish line. However, after crossing the finish line, Chen celebrated his accomplishment by showing dance moves such as the windmill and the floss.



(Tommy Chen photo)

Chen previously competed in the race in 2013, when he became the first-ever Asian competitor to finish the race. He also set the record for the youngest finisher at the age of 27 that year.



(Tommy Chen photo)



(Tommy Chen photo)



(Tommy Chen photo)