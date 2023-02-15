Alexa
Average room rate of hotels in Taiwan hits record high of NT$4,195 in 2022

Scholars attribute high hotel room rates in Taiwan to rising commodity prices and labor costs

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 16:23
Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The average occupancy rate of hotels in Taiwan was 48.06% last year, the fourth lowest in history, but the average room price per night rose to NT$4,195 (US$138), a record high, according to relevant data recently released by the Tourism Bureau.

Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the average hotel room rate in Taiwan has grown for three consecutive years, the data show. Scholars have analyzed that the main reasons for the high hotel room rates in the country have been rising commodity prices and labor costs.

Chen Chia-yu (陳家瑜), an associate professor at the Department of Tourism, Shih Hsin University, said that after the opening of Taiwan’s borders, the average room rate of hotels in the country could rise even higher.

In response to the record high room rates, the Tourism Bureau said that it hopes the tourism industry can offer more weekday discounts, recommending that consumers do their best to choose non-peak periods for travel, so that both parties can achieve a win-win situation, per CNA.
Average room rate in Taiwan
Tourism Bureau

