Taiwan's EVA Air confirms report of windshield breaking mid-flight

Windshield on Amsterdam-bound flight breaks within two hours of take-off from Bangkok

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 15:11
(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An EVA Air flight’s windshield broke while the plane was on its way to Amsterdam from Bangkok on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

UND reported that the flight, BR75, took off at 2:50 p.m. from Bangkok, and the pilot discovered at 4:10 p.m. that the windshield showed cracks. However, after assessing the damage according to standard procedures, the pilot decided it did not pose safety risks and continued the journey while monitoring the windshield’s condition.

The flight landed in Amsterdam at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

According to EVA Air, the aircraft in question was a Boeing 787-10 carrying 337 passengers, four pilots, and 14 flight attendants. The aircraft was immediately repaired upon arriving in Amsterdam, though due to the time it would take for repairs to be completed, the airline company had to cancel its return trip.

Civil Aeronautics Administration was cited as saying that it had received a report and is investigating the incident.
EVA Air
Bangkok
Amsterdam

