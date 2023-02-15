Taiwan allows Shanghai delegation to visit Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is allowing a delegation from Shanghai’s Taiwan Affairs Office to visit the Lantern Festival after a request from the Taipei City Government, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 15).

It was the first time an official group from China received the go-ahead to visit Taiwan since the country reopened its borders after the COVID-19 pandemic last October, CNA reported.

The MAC said the city government’s application corresponded to the principles of “low profile, simplicity, security,” therefore it decided to approve the trip following an evaluation by its relevant departments.

According to the MAC, Chinese groups are still not allowed to visit Taiwan for professional exchanges, so the Shanghai delegation needed to comply with special rules, including a review by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The group’s two main aims were to visit the Lantern Festival and to conduct exchanges with the Taipei City Government. The presence of a Shanghai stand at the festival drew complaints, but Taipei said the Chinese city was bearing the entire cost of its participation.